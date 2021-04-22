Tuesday, April 13
Zanko James Hildebrandt, 49, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. at 8515 Doster Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel, possessing a firearm as a convicted person and violating probation.
Dick Charles McReynolds, 69, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Wood Graham White, 75, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. at 5072 Buckboard Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Wednesday, April 14
Ernest Lee Provencio Jr, 55, of Arnold, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. at 1161 Highway 4, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, April 15
Justin Charles Ritchie, 26, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness from making a report.
Nicholas Robert Tuana, 33, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. at 3117 Beaver Road, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
William Thomas Roraback, 43, of Valley Springs, was arrested at the Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and second degree robbery.