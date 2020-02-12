Monday, Feb. 3
Lacy Ranae Hofstetter, 33, of Arnold, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at the Probation Department in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Mark Harold Dickerson, 58, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. at 2649 Glen Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and injuring power lines.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Gabriel Ray Gurion, 21, of West Point, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. at 669 Bald Mountain Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.
Macario Ray Gurion, 29, of West Point, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. at 669 Bald Mountain Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Kevin Ronald Hollingshead, 42, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9 a.m. at Bellview Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
James Leroy Kladt Jr., 54, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. at Calaveras County Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, 32, of Burson, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Highway 12 and Highway 26 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm upon the person and receiving known stolen property in excess of $950.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Crystal Danielle Segale, 35, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. at Copello Square Apartments in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Brooke Lynn Hines, 21, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. at 314 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of second degree burglary.
Friday, Feb. 7
Joshua Delmar Gladden, 32, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at 547 Toyanza St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Shawn Paul Albert Langston, 55, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Jeremy Vernon David Costa, 40, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. at Rail Road Flat General Store in Rail Road Flat and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Kelly Ernest Decker Sr., 58, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. at 7970 Highway 12, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Michael James Mitchell, 44, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. at 4124 Dunn Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Jamey Lynn Maroney, 42, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3 a.m. at Vista Del Lago Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property in excess of $950.