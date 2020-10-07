Monday, Sept. 28

Belinda Jo Killer, 39, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.

Andres Daniel Rodriguez, 52, of Burson, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. at 11700 Wade Lane, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Joseph Shane Redding, 47, of Campo Seco, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. at 1045 Jeff Tuttle Drive, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating parole.

Mark Ernst Williams, 22, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. at 1878 Highway 49, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Friday, Oct. 2

Christopher Daniel Smith, 41, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. at the Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Robert Douglas Smith, 57, of Arnold, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. at 3145 Black Bart Blvd., Dorrington, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.