Monday, Sept. 28
Belinda Jo Killer, 39, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Andres Daniel Rodriguez, 52, of Burson, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. at 11700 Wade Lane, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Joseph Shane Redding, 47, of Campo Seco, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. at 1045 Jeff Tuttle Drive, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Mark Ernst Williams, 22, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. at 1878 Highway 49, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, Oct. 2
Christopher Daniel Smith, 41, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. at the Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Robert Douglas Smith, 57, of Arnold, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. at 3145 Black Bart Blvd., Dorrington, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.