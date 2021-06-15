Monday, June 7
Holly Ann Foster, 39, of West Point, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. at the Pool Station cement plant in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a controlled substance.
Joshua Adam King, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 12 a.m. at 262 Mariposa St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury upon a child.
Tuesday, June 8
Shad Jeffrey Williams, 49, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. and booked on suspicion of stalking and violating probation.
Andrew Lee Davis, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Thursday, June 10
Kevin Charles Wood, 25, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. at East St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Robert Thomas Zelmer, 36, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 8241 Marlette St., Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Friday, June 11
Yao Feng Huang, 27, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. at 587 Brookline Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, conspiracy to commit a crime and renting a room to sell a controlled substance.
Cesar Quintero Jr, 30, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. at 116 Riley Way, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of vandalism of $400 or more.