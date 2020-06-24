Monday, June 15

Burglary

7:42 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Russell Road.

Burglary

8:02 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mangili Road.

Theft

8:12 a.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.

Vandalism

10:32 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Burglary

6:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Silverado Drive.

Tuesday, June 16

Vandalism

7:36 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; report taken. Victory Lane.

Suspicious person

12:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Paloma Road.

Burglary

1:52 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Campo Seco Turnpike.

Vandalism

5:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Jean Street.

Wednesday, June 17

Theft

7:29 a.m., Sheep Ranch – Theft; report taken. Fricot City Road.

Disturbance

9 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Feather Drive.

Trespassing

8:06 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; no report taken. Hillvale Court.

Thursday, June 18

Burglary

8:06 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sheep Ranch and Black Quartz roads.

Assault

9:03 a.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Fricot City Road.

Burglary

3:26 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a shed. Report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.

Theft

6:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive.

Friday, June 19

Subject arrested

9:32 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; report taken. Government Center Drive.

Theft

9:35 a.m., West Point – Theft; theft of firearm reported. Lily Gap Road.

Vandalism

11:50 a.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges Trailhead.

Trespassing

12:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Myrtle Street.

Fraud

2:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; report taken. Siegel Street.

Saturday, June 20

Suspicious circumstances

7:28 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; scam attempt. Parties posing as Publishers Clearing House and trying to collect money from ‘winner.’ No report taken. Croatan Court.

Theft

8:26 a.m., Burson – Theft; yard equipment and tools missing. Report taken. Arapaho Way.

Burglary

12:46 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; business broken into during the night. Report taken. Main Street.

Burglary

1:38 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a boat. Report taken. French Gulch Road.

Sunday, June 21

Battery

7:31 a.m., Arnold – Battery; verbal altercation. Report taken. Meadow Drive.

Theft

10:27 a.m., Wallace – Theft; drinks stolen from convenience store. Report taken. Highway 12.

Warrant service

12:50 p.m., Copperopolis – Warrant service; arrest made on out-of-county warrant. Inyo Court.

Health and safety code violation

6:46 p.m., Copperopolis – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Canoe Street.

