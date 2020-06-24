Monday, June 15
Burglary
7:42 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Russell Road.
Burglary
8:02 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mangili Road.
Theft
8:12 a.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Vandalism
10:32 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Burglary
6:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Silverado Drive.
Tuesday, June 16
Vandalism
7:36 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; report taken. Victory Lane.
Suspicious person
12:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Paloma Road.
Burglary
1:52 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Campo Seco Turnpike.
Vandalism
5:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Jean Street.
Wednesday, June 17
Theft
7:29 a.m., Sheep Ranch – Theft; report taken. Fricot City Road.
Disturbance
9 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Feather Drive.
Trespassing
8:06 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; no report taken. Hillvale Court.
Thursday, June 18
Burglary
8:06 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sheep Ranch and Black Quartz roads.
Assault
9:03 a.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Fricot City Road.
Burglary
3:26 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a shed. Report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.
Theft
6:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive.
Friday, June 19
Subject arrested
9:32 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; report taken. Government Center Drive.
Theft
9:35 a.m., West Point – Theft; theft of firearm reported. Lily Gap Road.
Vandalism
11:50 a.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges Trailhead.
Trespassing
12:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Myrtle Street.
Fraud
2:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; report taken. Siegel Street.
Saturday, June 20
Suspicious circumstances
7:28 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; scam attempt. Parties posing as Publishers Clearing House and trying to collect money from ‘winner.’ No report taken. Croatan Court.
Theft
8:26 a.m., Burson – Theft; yard equipment and tools missing. Report taken. Arapaho Way.
Burglary
12:46 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; business broken into during the night. Report taken. Main Street.
Burglary
1:38 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a boat. Report taken. French Gulch Road.
Sunday, June 21
Battery
7:31 a.m., Arnold – Battery; verbal altercation. Report taken. Meadow Drive.
Theft
10:27 a.m., Wallace – Theft; drinks stolen from convenience store. Report taken. Highway 12.
Warrant service
12:50 p.m., Copperopolis – Warrant service; arrest made on out-of-county warrant. Inyo Court.
Health and safety code violation
6:46 p.m., Copperopolis – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Canoe Street.