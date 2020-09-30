Tuesday, Sept. 22
Eric Michael Dana, 40, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. at O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Amanda Dawn Funk, 34, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. at East St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Friday, Sept. 25
Jeremy Andrew Arvin, 46, of San Andreas, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. at Copello Apartments #209 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.