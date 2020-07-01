Monday, June 22
Jessica Lynn Wilson, 42, of West Point, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at Calaveras County Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, assault by force possibly resulting in great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.
Tuesday, June 23
Donovan Herbert Albrecht, 45, of West Point, was arrested at 11 a.m. at 510 Smitty Lane, West Point, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and violating probation.
Grace Elizabeth Scargill, 62, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. at 607 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, June 24
Randy Michael Ovando, 38, of Tamarack, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. at 427 Lodgepole Lane, Tamarack, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Tracy Jay Whalen, 50, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. at 466 Marshall Ave., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, June 26
Brandy Rachell Feltspatelzick, 47, of Burson, was arrested at 6 p.m. in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Saturday, June 27
James David Berven, 40, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 8 p.m. at 780 Sequoia Circle, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.