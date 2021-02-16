Tuesday, Feb. 9
Tina Valeria Jeff, 44, of West Point, was arrested at 4 p.m. at 588 Barney Way, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Howard Scott Barron, 57, of Burson, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. at 13774 Lake Camanche Lane, Burson, and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Shane David Cather, 31, of Avery, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. at Safari Mobile Home Park in Avery and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Jacob Dale Fritts, 41, of Vallecito, was arrested at 4 p.m. at Camp Nine Road in Vallecito and booked on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Friday, Feb. 12
Cody Lee Ponder, 29, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. at Highway 12 and Castle Rock Estates in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage and violating probation.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Micah O’Shaunghessy Jones, 33, of San Andreas, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. at 1303 Howell Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Wood Graham White, 75, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 4 p.m. at 5072 Buckboard Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and battery.