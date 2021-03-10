Monday, March 1

Donovan Herbert Albrecht, 46, of West Point, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. at Smitty Lane in West Point and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Jennifer Kathleen Walters, 49, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery against a peace officer.

Tuesday, March 2

James Thomas Beasley, 47, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at 675 Copello Drive, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.

Brandi Lynn Cargile, 39, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. at Copello Apartments in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel, vehicle theft, committing a felony while out on bail and bench warrant for failure to appear.

Yen-Hsiang Yang, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at 5691 McCauley Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale and keeping a place to sell a controlled substance.

Saturday, March 6

Tracy Jay Whalen, 51, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. at 162 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

