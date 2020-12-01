Tuesday, Nov. 24

Octavio Hernandez, 28, of Burson, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. at 2160 Sonny Lane, Burson, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.

James Raymond Love, 59, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. at 2526 Mittelman Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Steven Dwayne Almer, 54, of Avery, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. at Avery Sheep Ranch Road in Avery and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Heather Marie Bolta, 43, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. at 160 Black Oak Drive, Rail Road Flat, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Thursday, Nov 26

Jessica Marie Aguilar, 39, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. at Highway 49 and Pool Station Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

