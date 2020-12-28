Monday, Dec. 21
Rita Harriet Maxwell, 64, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. at 247 Highway 12, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Carl Edward Morrison, 33, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. at 16741 Joy Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, arson of forest land, first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and theft of personal property.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Koven Scott Knapp, 43, of Burson, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. at 160 Wendell Court, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary and injuring power lines.
Sunday, Dec. 27
David Christopher Arnold, 52, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. at 7374 Gabor St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Jay David Hopwood, 27, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at 4028 Blagen Blvd., Wilseyville, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Richard Edwin Stromer, 50, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. at Main Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Dane Lee Tonies, 41, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1 a.m. at 547 Lewis Ave., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater resulting in bodily injury.