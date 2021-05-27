Monday, May 17

Evan Martin Paulacky Aguillon, 25, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 1 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Wednesday, May 19

Samantha Marie Marley, 27, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. at 82 E. Daphne St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of battery on a custodial officer.

Thursday, May 20

Todd Michael Monges, 53, of Arnold, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at 2345 Black Oak Drive, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Sunday, May 23

John David Dodd, 35, of Arnold, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. at Ebbetts Pass Fire Station in Arnold and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.

Kevin Charles Wood, 25, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. at Mark Twain Road and Crystal Street in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

