Monday, May 17
Evan Martin Paulacky Aguillon, 25, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 1 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.
Wednesday, May 19
Samantha Marie Marley, 27, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. at 82 E. Daphne St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of battery on a custodial officer.
Thursday, May 20
Todd Michael Monges, 53, of Arnold, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at 2345 Black Oak Drive, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Sunday, May 23
John David Dodd, 35, of Arnold, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. at Ebbetts Pass Fire Station in Arnold and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Kevin Charles Wood, 25, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. at Mark Twain Road and Crystal Street in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.