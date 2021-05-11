Monday, May 3
Robert William Mitterwald, 69, of San Andreas, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. at 197 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Tuesday, May 4
Elizabeth Ann Brown, 37, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. at 1925 Gold Strike Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Zachariah William Conder, 27, of West Point, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, May 6
Travis Lane Woodbury, 32, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of grand theft of property exceeding $950.
Friday, May 7
Dan Allan Nordstrom, 49, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.
Sunday, May 9
Richard Jensen Guay, 53, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. at Highway 12 and Oak Leaf Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more.