Tuesday, Jan. 26
John David Dodd, 35, of Arnold, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, Jan. 29
Diana Tracy Hix, 51, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. at California Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Desiree Krigbalm, 23, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. at 649 Blue Herron Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Justin Robert Airola, 36, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. at Wagonwheel Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Leah Michelle Ford, 44, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 55 Ridge Road, Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and causing harm or death to an elderly dependent.
Anthony Paul Graffigna, 40, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. at Bow Drive and Littlejohn Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Kevin Ronald Hollingshead, 43, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. at 128 Hillsview Lane, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.