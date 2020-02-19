Monday, Feb. 10

Steven Dwayne Almer, 53, of Arnold, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. in White Pines and booked on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft and grand theft of property in excess of $950.

Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, 32, of Burson, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. at 477 Toyon Drive, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.

Shaun Alexander Jusa, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. at 166 Miller Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Tony Dale Johnston, 46, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. at 2939 Highway 26, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating parole and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Li Zhong, 36, of West Point, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. at 2509 Bald Mountain Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, renting a place to sell a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Daniel Cole Porovich, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 6:19 a.m. at 480 Marshall St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Shelly Marie Timm, 54, of West Point, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana.

