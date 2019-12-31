Monday, Dec. 23

Burglary

8:08 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; door damaged. Report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Burglary

8:10 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; broken door. Report taken. Highway 4.

Identity theft

8:56 a.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; account opened without authorization. Report taken. Feather Drive.

Disturbance

9:26 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal disagreement. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Burglary

12:59 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; damage to shed doors. Report taken. Baldwin Street.

Fireworks

9:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Fireworks; caller seeing aerial fireworks. No report taken. McAtee Street and Sparrowk Road.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Alarm sounding

12:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; burglary found at commercial alarm. Highway 12.

Fraud

11:18 a.m., Jenny Lind – Fraud; possible fraud by door-to-door salesman. Report taken. Main Street.

Vandalism

12:50 p.m., Douglas Flat – Vandalism; damage to grass made by a vehicle. No report taken. Main Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Disturbance

4:08 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; arrest made. Theresa Trail.

Alarm sounding

3:14 p.m., Wilseyville – Alarm sounding; burglary found at residential alarm. Tree Lane.

Vandalism

4:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; firewood collection box damaged. Report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Disturbance

8:48 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Noland Court.

Theft

10:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package theft. Report taken. Dunn Road.

Fraud

12:23 p.m., Douglas Flat – Fraud; report taken. Ironwood Court.

Vandalism

5:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Friday, Dec. 27

Burglary

8:50 a.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage area of a residence. Report taken. Shoshone Drive.

Burglary

9:34 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to an outbuilding. Report taken. Hawver Road.

Fraud

11:35 a.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Allen Court.

Theft

1:19 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package theft. Report taken. Silver Rapids Road.

Identity theft

5:41 p.m., West Point – Identity theft; report taken. Spink Road.

Public intoxication

11:38 p.m., Murphys – Public intoxication; report taken. Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Vandalism

8:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to school grounds. Report taken. Pine Street.

Vandalism

8:46 a.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damage to church grounds. Report taken. Mitchler Avenue.

Health and Safety Code Violation

8:49 a.m., Burson – Health and Safety Code violation; arrest made. Camanche Parkway South.

Disturbance

11:22 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; dispute with subjects assessing trees for PG&E. Citation issued. Ridge Road.

Disturbance

4:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road.

Vandalism

8:33 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damage to a church. Report taken. Mitchler Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Trespassing

12:15 a.m., Burson – Trespassing; intoxicated subject at the wrong house. Report taken. Pleasant Oaks Road.

Traffic stop

1:36 a.m., Hathaway Pines – Traffic stop; subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Report taken. Highway 4.

Disturbance

3:04 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Wendell Road.

Burglary

9:32 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a school. Report taken. Pine Street.

Disturbance

12:55 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; ongoing family dispute. Arrest made. Buckboard Drive.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.