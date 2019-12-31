Monday, Dec. 23
Burglary
8:08 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; door damaged. Report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Burglary
8:10 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; broken door. Report taken. Highway 4.
Identity theft
8:56 a.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; account opened without authorization. Report taken. Feather Drive.
Disturbance
9:26 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal disagreement. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Burglary
12:59 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; damage to shed doors. Report taken. Baldwin Street.
Fireworks
9:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Fireworks; caller seeing aerial fireworks. No report taken. McAtee Street and Sparrowk Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Alarm sounding
12:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; burglary found at commercial alarm. Highway 12.
Fraud
11:18 a.m., Jenny Lind – Fraud; possible fraud by door-to-door salesman. Report taken. Main Street.
Vandalism
12:50 p.m., Douglas Flat – Vandalism; damage to grass made by a vehicle. No report taken. Main Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Disturbance
4:08 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; arrest made. Theresa Trail.
Alarm sounding
3:14 p.m., Wilseyville – Alarm sounding; burglary found at residential alarm. Tree Lane.
Vandalism
4:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; firewood collection box damaged. Report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Disturbance
8:48 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Noland Court.
Theft
10:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package theft. Report taken. Dunn Road.
Fraud
12:23 p.m., Douglas Flat – Fraud; report taken. Ironwood Court.
Vandalism
5:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Friday, Dec. 27
Burglary
8:50 a.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a storage area of a residence. Report taken. Shoshone Drive.
Burglary
9:34 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to an outbuilding. Report taken. Hawver Road.
Fraud
11:35 a.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Allen Court.
Theft
1:19 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package theft. Report taken. Silver Rapids Road.
Identity theft
5:41 p.m., West Point – Identity theft; report taken. Spink Road.
Public intoxication
11:38 p.m., Murphys – Public intoxication; report taken. Main Street.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Vandalism
8:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to school grounds. Report taken. Pine Street.
Vandalism
8:46 a.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damage to church grounds. Report taken. Mitchler Avenue.
Health and Safety Code Violation
8:49 a.m., Burson – Health and Safety Code violation; arrest made. Camanche Parkway South.
Disturbance
11:22 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; dispute with subjects assessing trees for PG&E. Citation issued. Ridge Road.
Disturbance
4:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road.
Vandalism
8:33 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damage to a church. Report taken. Mitchler Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Trespassing
12:15 a.m., Burson – Trespassing; intoxicated subject at the wrong house. Report taken. Pleasant Oaks Road.
Traffic stop
1:36 a.m., Hathaway Pines – Traffic stop; subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Report taken. Highway 4.
Disturbance
3:04 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Wendell Road.
Burglary
9:32 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a school. Report taken. Pine Street.
Disturbance
12:55 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; ongoing family dispute. Arrest made. Buckboard Drive.