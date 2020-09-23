Monday, Sept. 14
Tonya Ann Conley, 40, of Murphys, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. at the Department of Motor Vehicles in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Jimmy Ray Guadagnolo Jr., 54, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. at 20161 Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Andrew James Lee, 27, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 9 a.m. at Dee Dee’s Cafe in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Lynn Dee Winkler, 29, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 3 p.m. at 1279 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Cory Lee Cassel Jr., 42, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. at 10849 S. Camanche Parkway, Wallace, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Sarah Elizabeth Horn, 39, of Murphys, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. at 3626 Tohoe Drive, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Kevin Ronald Hollingshead, 42, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. at the Sierra Inn in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a narcotic controlled substance.
Friday, Sept. 18
James Thomas Beasley, 47, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. at Big John’s mini mart in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Duane Cushman, 63, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. at 71 S. Railroad Flat Road, Rail Road Flat, and booked on suspicion of injuring power lines.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Carlos Ignacio Avila, 27, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. at 675 Copello Drive, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Nicholas Andrew Hart, 21, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. at 749 Meadow Drive, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of causing harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult.