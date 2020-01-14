After an hour of emotional impact statements from friends and family of Chelsea Lund, Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy delayed the sentencing of a Wallace man.
Healy told those in the courtroom that he would be sentencing Donald Jackson, 27, on Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. He apologized for the delay, but said he needed time to review additional information in a case that began with Dec. 23, 2018 collision on Pettinger Road in Wallace.
“I want to apologize for any additional grief this costs you,” Healy said in addressing the gallery. “I have access to more information to help make the best decision. It will be done on the 31st. It’s for Chelsea’s family and for yours, too, Mr. Jackson.”
Jackson sat with his head down, shaking and crying while Lund’s family and friends read their statements over the course of an hour. Sobs and sniffling could be heard throughout the court from Lund's family and friends, as well as those there in support of Jackson. Those speaking talked to the character of Lund and the loss they felt by her death.
“Mr. Jackson, on Dec. 23, 2018, you sentenced everyone who loved her to a life without Chelsea,” said Dana Lund, mother of Chelsea Lund. “It haunts me that I could not say, ‘goodbye’ to my baby before she died.”
Richard Lund, the father of Chelsea Lund, worked through tears to address Jackson.
“I’m asking you to man up and take full responsibility,” Richard Lund said. He said Jackson should be sentenced to death and “should be sentenced to death … When you’re gone, there is a place in hell for you.”
Others spoke on behalf of Chelsea Lund’s husband, Dylan Burch, and her son, Kaiden.
“‘It made me feel mad and sad,’” Melissa Walker said as she read a statement from Kaiden. Walker said he only wrote so much because he didn’t see the use in writing anything since it wouldn’t bring his mom back.
Calaveras County Deputy District Attorney Milton Matchak reiterated the people’s objection to the delay in sentencing after speaking with the family following a short recess.
“Thank you to everyone who found the courage to speak to the court,” Healy said after the statements were read.
Sentencing for Jackson will take place on Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m.