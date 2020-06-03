Monday, May 25
Trespassing
9:15 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Trespassing; report taken. Old Miners Way.
Burglary
10:51 a.m., West Point – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Lily Gap Road.
Burglary
3:02 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Cruelty to animals
9:51 p.m., San Andreas – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Magers Way.
Tuesday, May 26
Burglary
7:23 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Garabaldi Street.
Burglary
8:25 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Paramae Road.
Suspicious person
9:34 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; no report taken. Main Street.
Wednesday, May 27
Vandalism
11:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Sequoia Avenue.
Disturbance
12:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hoffman Court.
Cruelty to animals
12:44 p.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Highway 26.
Battery
2:30 p.m., Wallace – Battery; report taken. Highway 12.
Burglary
5:42 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Meadows Drive.
Thursday, May 28
Vandalism
7:15 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a window. Report taken. Blagen Road.
Vandalism
7:58 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.
Vandalism
7:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to a shed. Report taken. Pine Street.
Disturbance
9:13 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors. Report taken. Knief Lane.
Friday, May 29
Vandalism
10:46 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; wall spray-painted. Report taken. Luddy Lane.
Burglary
3:28 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a concession stand. Report taken. South Algiers Street.
Theft
4:10 p.m., Vallecito – Theft; weed-eater stolen. Report taken. Juniper Drive.
Assault
6:16 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Myrtle Street.
Saturday, May 30
Battery
7:31 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Theft
3:52 p.m., Murphys – Theft; generator stolen. Report taken. Sheep Ranch and Black Quartz roads.
Suspicious person
7:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made on local warrants. Report taken. Highways 12 and 26.
Firearms discharged
7:15 p.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; report taken. Antonovich Road.
Sunday, May 31
Suspicious or parked vehicle
3:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made on local warrant. Highway 12.
Traffic stop
9:02 a.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 4 and Stockton Road.
Vandalism
9:16 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Paradise Peak Road.
Disturbance
4:23 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Market Street.