Monday, May 25

Trespassing

9:15 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Trespassing; report taken. Old Miners Way.

Burglary

10:51 a.m., West Point – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Lily Gap Road.

Burglary

3:02 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Cruelty to animals

9:51 p.m., San Andreas – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Magers Way.

Tuesday, May 26

Burglary

7:23 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Garabaldi Street.

Burglary

8:25 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Paramae Road.

Suspicious person

9:34 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; no report taken. Main Street.

Wednesday, May 27

Vandalism

11:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Sequoia Avenue.

Disturbance

12:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hoffman Court.

Cruelty to animals

12:44 p.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Highway 26.

Battery

2:30 p.m., Wallace – Battery; report taken. Highway 12.

Burglary

5:42 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Meadows Drive.

Thursday, May 28

Vandalism

7:15 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a window. Report taken. Blagen Road.

Vandalism

7:58 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.

Vandalism

7:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to a shed. Report taken. Pine Street.

Disturbance

9:13 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors. Report taken. Knief Lane.

Friday, May 29

Vandalism

10:46 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; wall spray-painted. Report taken. Luddy Lane.

Burglary

3:28 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a concession stand. Report taken. South Algiers Street.

Theft

4:10 p.m., Vallecito – Theft; weed-eater stolen. Report taken. Juniper Drive.

Assault

6:16 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Myrtle Street.

Saturday, May 30

Battery

7:31 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Gold Strike Road.

Theft

3:52 p.m., Murphys – Theft; generator stolen. Report taken. Sheep Ranch and Black Quartz roads.

Suspicious person

7:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made on local warrants. Report taken. Highways 12 and 26.

Firearms discharged

7:15 p.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; report taken. Antonovich Road.

Sunday, May 31

Suspicious or parked vehicle

3:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made on local warrant. Highway 12.

Traffic stop

9:02 a.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 4 and Stockton Road.

Vandalism

9:16 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Paradise Peak Road.

Disturbance

4:23 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Market Street.

