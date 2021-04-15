Monday, April 5
Jill Marie Onstad, 44, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. at 2974 Salmon Road, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Tuesday, April 6
Christopher Ryan Croy, 25, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. at Murphys Grade Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Brett David Long, 52, of West Point, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. at 23371 Pioneer Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Wednesday, April 7
Margie Lynn Dana, 41, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Friday, April 9
Gary Richard Correa, 53, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. at 2019 Tepee Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Stephanie Lee Jackson, 63, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. at 2019 Tepee Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Saturday, April 10
Eric Michael Dana, 40, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Nicholas Harley Caspary, 32, of West Point, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. at Blue Mountain Road and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and violating probation.