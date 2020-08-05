Tuesday, July 28
Paul Ray Griffith, 49, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. at 172 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Wednesday, July 29
Carlos Ignacio Avila, 27, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. at 675 Copello Drive, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Thursday, July 30
Robert Allen Williams, 38, of Dorrington, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. at the Probation Office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Kevin Michael Alley, 71, of Arnold, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. at 2197 Flanders Drive, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Alexander Garcia Bailon, 18, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. at 520 Pinon Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime and cultivating marijuana.
Samuel Pacheco, 20, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. at 520 Pinon Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime and cultivating marijuana.
Luiz Albert Martinez, 39, of Burson, was arrested at 5250 West Lake Road, Burson, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, July 31
Cory Virgil Baugh, 37, of Vallecito, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. at 3873 Juniper Drive, Vallecito, and booked on suspicion of causing harm to an elderly dependent and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Saturday, Aug. 1
James Robert Ruvalcaba, 46, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. at 3942 Campo Seco Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Jeffrey Gene Egington, 32, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. at the Best Western in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Kristopher Enders, 21, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. at 2661 Glen Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and battery with serious bodily injury.