Booking Log
Monday, Feb. 28
Nicholas Harley Caspary, 33, of West Point, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. at Highway 49 in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Wednesday, March 2
Brandon Louis Shoffner, 28, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 218 Monte Vista Court, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
David Michael Lee Hubbard, 30, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 218 Monte Vista Court, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Hyspirit Warrior Bonillas, 27, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. at the Chevron gas station in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, March 3
Jaisa Skye Alvarez, 26, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. at the 200 block of Monte Vista Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.
Sunday, March 6
Julie Joann Tuhn, 42, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. at Highway 4 and North Horseshoe Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Kevin Inan Johnson, 54, of Burson, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. at 4603 Hillvale Drive, Burson, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.