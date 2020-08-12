Wednesday, Aug. 5
Jay Jeramiah Stufflet, of San Andreas, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. at the Sierra Inn in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Nathan Charles Rowe, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. at 9036 W. Center St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a narcotic controlled substance.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Joshua Michael Grimes, 35, of Arnold, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at Big Trees Market in Arnold and booked on suspicion of altering the identification mark on a firearm.
Ryan J. Utterback, 32, of Arnold, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. at 66 Longman Lane, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Friday, Aug. 7
David Wayne Young, 63, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. at 200 Monte Verda St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of grand theft of property.
Michael Daniel Linebaugh, 32, of Arnold, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. at Forest Road 05N56 in White Pines and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Zanko James Hildebrandt, 49, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel, possessing a concealed firearm and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Gregory John Wilson, 45, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. at 14 St. Andrews Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Matthew Wayne Nixon, 23, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. at the Mobil gas station in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Allen Ray Scrivner, 34, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. at 929 Feather Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon with force possibly resulting in great bodily injury and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle.