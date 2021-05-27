Monday, May 17
Vandalism
8:20 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 49.
Subject arrested
12:53 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
10:33 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Chestnut Street.
Tuesday, May 18
Health and safety code violation
11:01 a.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; report taken. High School Street.
Theft
5:06 p.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. General Court.
Suspicious person
6:04 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; arrest made. Bouvard Street.
Wednesday, May 19
Theft
8:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Disturbance
7:18 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Daphne Street.
Traffic stop
9:02 p.m., West Point – Traffic stop; arrest made. Bald Mountain Road.
Thursday, May 20
Vandalism
12:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; window on vehicle broken and evidence of someone being inside the vehicle. Report taken. Gabor Street.
Criminal contempt
3:43 p.m., Vallecito – Criminal contempt; report taken. Highway 4.
Suspicious person
6:46 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.
Friday, May 21
Battery
12:13 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Battery; report taken. Independence Road.
Theft
2:46 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.
Assault
4:29 p.m., Murphys – Assault; report taken. Sheep Ranch Road.
Saturday, May 22
Disturbance
12:02 a.m., Burson – Disturbance; report taken. Wade Lane.
Assault
11:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Da Lee Road.
Battery
9:49 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. South Horseshoe Drive.
Sunday, May 23
Disturbance
12:03 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Copper Cove Drive.
Burglary
10:42 a.m., Vallecito – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Juniper Drive.
Obstructing or resisting a peace officer
5:59 p.m., Arnold – Obstructing or resisting a peace officer; arrest made. Dunbar Road.