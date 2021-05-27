Monday, May 17

Vandalism

8:20 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 49.

Subject arrested

12:53 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Disturbance

10:33 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Chestnut Street.

Tuesday, May 18

Health and safety code violation

11:01 a.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; report taken. High School Street.

Theft

5:06 p.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. General Court.

Suspicious person

6:04 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; arrest made. Bouvard Street.

Wednesday, May 19

Theft

8:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.

Disturbance

7:18 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Daphne Street.

Traffic stop

9:02 p.m., West Point – Traffic stop; arrest made. Bald Mountain Road.

Thursday, May 20

Vandalism

12:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; window on vehicle broken and evidence of someone being inside the vehicle. Report taken. Gabor Street.

Criminal contempt

3:43 p.m., Vallecito – Criminal contempt; report taken. Highway 4.

Suspicious person

6:46 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.

Friday, May 21

Battery

12:13 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Battery; report taken. Independence Road.

Theft

2:46 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.

Assault

4:29 p.m., Murphys – Assault; report taken. Sheep Ranch Road.

Saturday, May 22

Disturbance

12:02 a.m., Burson – Disturbance; report taken. Wade Lane.

Assault

11:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Da Lee Road.

Battery

9:49 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. South Horseshoe Drive.

Sunday, May 23

Disturbance

12:03 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Copper Cove Drive.

Burglary

10:42 a.m., Vallecito – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Juniper Drive.

Obstructing or resisting a peace officer

5:59 p.m., Arnold – Obstructing or resisting a peace officer; arrest made. Dunbar Road.

