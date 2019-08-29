Monday, Aug. 19
Theft
7:25 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft from a vehicle. Report taken. California Street.
Burglary
8:46 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle. Report taken. California Street.
Burglary
9:13 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in reported. Report taken. Main Street.
Criminal contempt
9:47 a.m., Douglas Flat – Criminal contempt; violation of court order. Report taken. Highway 4.
Disturbance
2:31 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; altercation between students. Report taken. High School Street.
Burglary
2:46 p.m., Douglas Flat – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Live Oak Drive.
Theft
3:18 p.m., Glencoe – Theft; theft of equipment. Report taken. Highway 26.
Disturbance
3:38 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Disturbance; ongoing neighbor issues. Report taken. East Center Street.
Disturbance
8:14 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Arrowhead Street.
Vandalism
9:59 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Main Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Trespassing
8:36 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; subject arrested. West St. Charles Street.
Criminal contempt
11:03 a.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Rock Ridge Lane and Rock Ridge Court.
Vandalism
11:25 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. High School Street.
Suspicious person
12:28 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; report taken. Lupine Lane and Forest Meadows Drive.
Burglary
12:42 p.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mjb Ranch Road.
Health and Safety Code violation
1:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Health and Safety Code violation; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Trespassing
3:56 p.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; taken to hospital. Arrowhead Street.
Theft
4:19 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. California Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Theft
1:30 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; items taken from vehicle while the driver was making a delivery. Report taken. St. Andrews Road.
Vandalism
12:33 p.m., Arnold – Vandalism; donation boxes damaged during break-in attempt. No report taken. Blagen Road and White Pines Park.
Burglary
2:01 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Burglary
7:45 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. California Street.
Traffic stop
11:10 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26.
Suspicious circumstances
12:26 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Big Trees Road.
Burglary
6:30 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. High School Street.
Friday, Aug 23
Theft
2:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Follow up on a report
2:21 p.m., Angels Camp – Follow up on a report; arrest made. Murphys Grade Road.
Suspicious person
4:08 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 4.
Vandalism
4:46 p.m., West Point – Vandalism; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.
Suspicious person
10:49 p.m., Jenny Lind – Suspicious person; arrest made. Indian Creek Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Burglary
2:52 a.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; noises heard in the night; appeared to have been visit from a bear. No report taken. Sierra Parkway.
Trespassing
8:26 a.m., Arnold – Trespassing; subject panhandling in front of a business. No report taken. Highway 4.
Disturbance
6:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made on out-of-county warrants. South Petersburg Road.
Disturbance
7:15 p.m., Camp Connell – Disturbance; family altercation. Arrest made. Big Foot Circle.
Battery
10:11 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Six Mile Road.