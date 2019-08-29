Monday, Aug. 19

Theft

7:25 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft from a vehicle. Report taken. California Street.

Burglary

8:46 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle. Report taken. California Street.

Burglary

9:13 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in reported. Report taken. Main Street.

Criminal contempt

9:47 a.m., Douglas Flat – Criminal contempt; violation of court order. Report taken. Highway 4.

Disturbance

2:31 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; altercation between students. Report taken. High School Street.

Burglary

2:46 p.m., Douglas Flat – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Live Oak Drive.

Theft

3:18 p.m., Glencoe – Theft; theft of equipment. Report taken. Highway 26.

Disturbance

3:38 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Disturbance; ongoing neighbor issues. Report taken. East Center Street.

Disturbance

8:14 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Arrowhead Street.

Vandalism

9:59 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Main Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Trespassing

8:36 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; subject arrested. West St. Charles Street.

Criminal contempt

11:03 a.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; report taken. Rock Ridge Lane and Rock Ridge Court.

Vandalism

11:25 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. High School Street.

Suspicious person

12:28 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; report taken. Lupine Lane and Forest Meadows Drive.

Burglary

12:42 p.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mjb Ranch Road.

Health and Safety Code violation

1:39 p.m., Valley Springs – Health and Safety Code violation; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Trespassing

3:56 p.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; taken to hospital. Arrowhead Street.

Theft

4:19 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. California Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Theft

1:30 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; items taken from vehicle while the driver was making a delivery. Report taken. St. Andrews Road.

Vandalism

12:33 p.m., Arnold – Vandalism; donation boxes damaged during break-in attempt. No report taken. Blagen Road and White Pines Park.

Burglary

2:01 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Burglary

7:45 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. California Street.

Traffic stop

11:10 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26.

Suspicious circumstances

12:26 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Big Trees Road.

Burglary

6:30 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. High School Street.

Friday, Aug 23

Theft

2:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.

Follow up on a report

2:21 p.m., Angels Camp – Follow up on a report; arrest made. Murphys Grade Road.

Suspicious person

4:08 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 4.

Vandalism

4:46 p.m., West Point – Vandalism; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.

Suspicious person

10:49 p.m., Jenny Lind – Suspicious person; arrest made. Indian Creek Drive.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Burglary

2:52 a.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; noises heard in the night; appeared to have been visit from a bear. No report taken. Sierra Parkway.

Trespassing

8:26 a.m., Arnold – Trespassing; subject panhandling in front of a business. No report taken. Highway 4.

Disturbance

6:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made on out-of-county warrants. South Petersburg Road.

Disturbance

7:15 p.m., Camp Connell – Disturbance; family altercation. Arrest made. Big Foot Circle.

Battery

10:11 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Six Mile Road.

