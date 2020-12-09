Tuesday, Dec. 1
Todd Michael Monges, 52, of Arnold, was arrested at 9 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance or paraphernalia into a jail and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
David Michael Galvan, 38, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. at Silver Rapids Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of cruelty to animals, possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel, vehicle theft, hit and run resulting in death or injury, and burglary.
Thursday, Dec. 3
William Louis Brown, 39, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. at the CPS building in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary and child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death.
James Eliseo Robinett Jr., 18, of San Andreas, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. at 371 Luddy Lane, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm on person.
Friday, Dec. 4
Cynthia Louise Meza, 40, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. at Heinemann Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and violating probation.
Saturday, Dec. 5
George Anthony Shuwoy, 27, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. at Amador and Tuolumne avenues in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.
Zachary Joseph Anglin, 34, of Avery, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. at the Chevron gas station in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.