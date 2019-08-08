Monday, July 29

Jay Jeramiah Stufflet, 30, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. at 176 Miller Court, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of revocation of command supervision.

Wednesday, July 31

Isis Alexandra Pierce, 36, of West Point, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. at 950 Old Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, renting a place to sell a controlled substance, possessing marijuana for sale, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

River Piax Wilson, 28, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at Valley Springs Recycling, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of committing vandalism amounting to $400 or more in damage.

Friday, August 2

Kevin Charles Wood, 23, of City of Angels, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. at Taco Bell, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of battery against a police officer, and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.

Roman Archibeque, 48, of San Andreas, was arrested at 4:00 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s lobby, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of failing to update annual registration as a sex offender.

Saturday, August 3

Stacy Diane Imhoff, 45, of City of Angels, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. at 314 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

0
0
0
0
1

