Tuesday, April 14

Sky Harris, 38, of Murphys, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. at Highway 4 and Northwood Drive in Murphys and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in great bodily injury to another person.

Wednesday, April 15

Jonathan Carter, 25, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.

Thursday, April 16

Zachary Joseph Anglin, 33, of Avery, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Friday, April 17

Jacob Roger Schulte, 26, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. at 23 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of burglary during a state of emergency, vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage and violation of postrelease community supervision.

Jonathan Scott Borem, 38, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at Haskell Street and Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.

Saturday, April 18

Todd Loudon, 56, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. at 314 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.