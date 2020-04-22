Tuesday, April 14
Sky Harris, 38, of Murphys, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. at Highway 4 and Northwood Drive in Murphys and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in great bodily injury to another person.
Wednesday, April 15
Jonathan Carter, 25, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Thursday, April 16
Zachary Joseph Anglin, 33, of Avery, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, April 17
Jacob Roger Schulte, 26, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. at 23 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of burglary during a state of emergency, vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage and violation of postrelease community supervision.
Jonathan Scott Borem, 38, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at Haskell Street and Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.
Saturday, April 18
Todd Loudon, 56, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. at 314 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.