Thursday, Aug. 27

Ryan J. Utterback, 32, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. at 1315 Fairview Drive, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Friday, Aug. 28

Eugene Johnson, 18, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. at 272 Dale Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Samuel Matthew Theule, 34, of Murphys, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. at Highway 4 and Tom Bell Road in Murphys and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in great bodily injury.

