Thursday, Aug. 27
Ryan J. Utterback, 32, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. at 1315 Fairview Drive, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Aug. 28
Eugene Johnson, 18, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. at 272 Dale Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Samuel Matthew Theule, 34, of Murphys, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. at Highway 4 and Tom Bell Road in Murphys and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in great bodily injury.