Tuesday, July 2

Traffic stop

12:12 a.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; citation issued. La Contenta Drive and Blue Heron Court.

Disturbance

6:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Parties separated. Report taken. Sequoia Avenue.

Theft

11:29 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; purse missing from car. No report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Wednesday, July 3

Theft

9:11 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of gate. Report taken. Cemetery Avenue.

Traffic stop

9:29 a.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; Citation issued. Highway 4 and Angels Oaks Road.

Disturbance

7:50 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Gold Strike Road.

Thursday, July 4

Suspicious vehicle

12:01 a.m., Vallecito – Suspicious vehicle; subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Red Hill Access Road and Highway 4.

Disturbance

9:29 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Pope Street.

Fireworks

8:06 p.m., Arnold – Fireworks; fireworks complaint. No report taken. Rawhide Drive.

Friday, July 5

Theft

9:35 a.m., Arnold – Theft; gas stolen. Report taken. Dunbar Road.

Burglary, not in progress

11:03 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; residence broken into. Report taken. Hub Court.

Disturbance

11:10 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Rose Street.

Cruelty to animals

1:12 p.m., Murphys – Cruelty to animals; dogs left in car. Report taken. Main Street.

Saturday, July 6

Disturbance

8:29 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; subject throwing rocks. Arrest made. California Street.

Burglary, not in progress

1:58 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; residential break-in. Report taken. Highway 12.

Vessel stop

6:53 p.m., Copperopolis – Vessel stop; citation issued. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Sunday, July 7

Traffic stop

11:05 a.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; citation issued. Russel Road.

Vandalism

6:16 p.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; windows broken on a parked vehicle. Report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges parking lot.

Disturbance

10:57 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical fight reported. Subjects left prior to arrival. No report taken. Vista del Lago West.

Monday, July 8

Theft

5:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; items stolen from unlocked vehicle. Report taken. Highway 26.

Burglary, not in progress

2:14 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; garage broken into. Report taken. Doster Road.

Public intoxication

7:53 p.m., Murphys – Public intoxication; arrest made. South Algiers Street.

