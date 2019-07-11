Tuesday, July 2
Traffic stop
12:12 a.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; citation issued. La Contenta Drive and Blue Heron Court.
Disturbance
6:35 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Parties separated. Report taken. Sequoia Avenue.
Theft
11:29 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; purse missing from car. No report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Wednesday, July 3
Theft
9:11 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of gate. Report taken. Cemetery Avenue.
Traffic stop
9:29 a.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; Citation issued. Highway 4 and Angels Oaks Road.
Disturbance
7:50 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Gold Strike Road.
Thursday, July 4
Suspicious vehicle
12:01 a.m., Vallecito – Suspicious vehicle; subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Red Hill Access Road and Highway 4.
Disturbance
9:29 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Pope Street.
Fireworks
8:06 p.m., Arnold – Fireworks; fireworks complaint. No report taken. Rawhide Drive.
Friday, July 5
Theft
9:35 a.m., Arnold – Theft; gas stolen. Report taken. Dunbar Road.
Burglary, not in progress
11:03 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; residence broken into. Report taken. Hub Court.
Disturbance
11:10 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Rose Street.
Cruelty to animals
1:12 p.m., Murphys – Cruelty to animals; dogs left in car. Report taken. Main Street.
Saturday, July 6
Disturbance
8:29 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; subject throwing rocks. Arrest made. California Street.
Burglary, not in progress
1:58 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; residential break-in. Report taken. Highway 12.
Vessel stop
6:53 p.m., Copperopolis – Vessel stop; citation issued. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Sunday, July 7
Traffic stop
11:05 a.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; citation issued. Russel Road.
Vandalism
6:16 p.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; windows broken on a parked vehicle. Report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges parking lot.
Disturbance
10:57 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical fight reported. Subjects left prior to arrival. No report taken. Vista del Lago West.
Monday, July 8
Theft
5:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; items stolen from unlocked vehicle. Report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary, not in progress
2:14 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; garage broken into. Report taken. Doster Road.
Public intoxication
7:53 p.m., Murphys – Public intoxication; arrest made. South Algiers Street.