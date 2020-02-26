Monday, Feb. 17
Randi Leigh Swearengin, 35, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Raven Marie Chapter, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. at New Melones Lake in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel and burglary.
Andrew Everett Jordan, 29, of Vallecito, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. at New Melones Lake in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.
Jamey Lynn Maroney, 42, of San Andreas, was arrested at 4 p.m. at Treats Market in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Kyleigh Peterson, 27, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. at West St. Charles and Bellview streets in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and getting credit with another person’s ID.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Jordan Fox Peters, 23, of West Point, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. at 2843 Lily Gap Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating probation, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
David Lloyd Knaak, 41, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Jay Jeramiah Stufflet, 31, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. at 543 Lewis Ave., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Feb. 21
Brian Raymond Isert, 40, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at 1925 Gold Strike Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Jason Paul Berry Jr., 40, of Paloma, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. at 6222 Main St., Paloma, and booked on suspicion of assault with firearm on person, willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death, willful discharge of firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possessing, manufacturing or selling a short-barrel shotgun or rifle.
Nina Noel Joslin, 45, of Paloma, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. at 1860 South Petersburg Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.