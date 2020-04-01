Wednesday, March 25
Trevor Michael Azzaro, 38, of Murphys, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. at 1563 French Gulch Road, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and possessing a firearm as a felon.
