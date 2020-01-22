Monday, Jan. 13

Trespassing

6:42 a.m., Douglas Flat – Trespassing; report taken. Highway 4.

Burglary

8:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to vehicles and items taken. Report taken. Main Street.

Disturbance

8:32 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Burglary

8:44 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle, items taken and unauthorized charges made on stolen card. Report taken. Main Street.

Theft

10:55 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of a sign. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Disturbance

2:18 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation reported. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Battery

2:31 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation that happened last month reported. Report taken. Highway 49.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Alarm sounding

1:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Highway 26.

Fraud

8:37 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fraud; telephone scam. Scammers requesting gift cards as a means of payment, but services not delivered. No report taken. Flat Gulch Lane.

Burglary

11:59 a.m., Jenny Lind – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Milton and Jenny Lind roads.

Subject arrested

12:18 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Mountain Ranch Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Suspicious circumstances

9:03 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Old Oak Road.

Suspicious person

10:01 a.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Highway 4 and North Horseshoe Drive.

Vandalism

10:51 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; window on a shed broken. Report taken. Cedar Springs Road.

Vandalism

12:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Pine Street.

Disturbance

2:59 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest Made. Spink Road.

Criminal contempt

4:11 p.m., Wilseyville – Criminal contempt; report taken. Poverty Lane.

Disturbance

6:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; family dispute. Report taken. Cox Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Subject arrested

8:33 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; arrested on felony warrants. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Disturbance

10:25 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Lily Gap Road.

Burglary

3:22 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Forest Meadows Drive.

Burglary

5:12 p.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, in progress; male seen on property via remote camera in apparent attempted theft. Report taken. Meko Drive.

Burglary

5:18 p.m., Campo Seco – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Campo Seco Road.

Battery

6:51 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation. Report taken. Fricot City Road.

Disturbance

9:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation. Report taken. Highway 26.

Friday, Jan. 17

Suspicious or parked vehicle

11:25 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Surrey Lane and Surrey Court.

Identity theft

12:06 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; report taken. Oak Ridge Court.

Fraud

12:14 p.m., Camp Connell – Fraud; report taken. Shoshone Drive.

Obstructing or resisting a peace officer

1:16 p.m., San Andreas – Obstructing or resisting a peace officer; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Battery

9:25 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Fricot City Road.

Disturbance

11:33 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Disturbance

9:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Myrtle Street.

Traffic stop

10:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26 and Country View Drive.

Alarm sounding

11:34 p.m., San Andreas – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Burglary found. Church Hill Road.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Suspicious or parked vehicle

2:26 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Baldwin Street and McCauley Road.

Disturbance

3:48 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; verbal dispute. Report taken. Greensboro Way.

Burglary

4:39 p.m., Douglas Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.

Explosion

10:29 p.m., San Andreas – Explosion; possible explosion heard, but deputy unable to locate anything. No report taken. Russell Road.

