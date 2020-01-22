Monday, Jan. 13
Trespassing
6:42 a.m., Douglas Flat – Trespassing; report taken. Highway 4.
Burglary
8:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to vehicles and items taken. Report taken. Main Street.
Disturbance
8:32 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Burglary
8:44 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a vehicle, items taken and unauthorized charges made on stolen card. Report taken. Main Street.
Theft
10:55 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of a sign. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
2:18 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation reported. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Battery
2:31 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation that happened last month reported. Report taken. Highway 49.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Alarm sounding
1:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Highway 26.
Fraud
8:37 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fraud; telephone scam. Scammers requesting gift cards as a means of payment, but services not delivered. No report taken. Flat Gulch Lane.
Burglary
11:59 a.m., Jenny Lind – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Milton and Jenny Lind roads.
Subject arrested
12:18 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Mountain Ranch Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Suspicious circumstances
9:03 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Old Oak Road.
Suspicious person
10:01 a.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Highway 4 and North Horseshoe Drive.
Vandalism
10:51 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; window on a shed broken. Report taken. Cedar Springs Road.
Vandalism
12:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Pine Street.
Disturbance
2:59 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest Made. Spink Road.
Criminal contempt
4:11 p.m., Wilseyville – Criminal contempt; report taken. Poverty Lane.
Disturbance
6:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; family dispute. Report taken. Cox Drive.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Subject arrested
8:33 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; arrested on felony warrants. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
10:25 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Lily Gap Road.
Burglary
3:22 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Forest Meadows Drive.
Burglary
5:12 p.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, in progress; male seen on property via remote camera in apparent attempted theft. Report taken. Meko Drive.
Burglary
5:18 p.m., Campo Seco – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Campo Seco Road.
Battery
6:51 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation. Report taken. Fricot City Road.
Disturbance
9:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation. Report taken. Highway 26.
Friday, Jan. 17
Suspicious or parked vehicle
11:25 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Surrey Lane and Surrey Court.
Identity theft
12:06 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; report taken. Oak Ridge Court.
Fraud
12:14 p.m., Camp Connell – Fraud; report taken. Shoshone Drive.
Obstructing or resisting a peace officer
1:16 p.m., San Andreas – Obstructing or resisting a peace officer; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Battery
9:25 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Fricot City Road.
Disturbance
11:33 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
9:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Myrtle Street.
Traffic stop
10:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26 and Country View Drive.
Alarm sounding
11:34 p.m., San Andreas – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Burglary found. Church Hill Road.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Suspicious or parked vehicle
2:26 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Baldwin Street and McCauley Road.
Disturbance
3:48 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; verbal dispute. Report taken. Greensboro Way.
Burglary
4:39 p.m., Douglas Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.
Explosion
10:29 p.m., San Andreas – Explosion; possible explosion heard, but deputy unable to locate anything. No report taken. Russell Road.