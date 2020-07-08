Wednesday, July 1
Pat Sheridan Brians, 48, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. at 4960 Treosti Place, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Thursday, July 2
Roger Wayne Anderson, 60, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, cruelty to animals, possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner.
Sandip Singh, 33, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. at 500 Baywood Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death and violating probation.
Sunday, July 5
Brandy Jamesette Horrocks, 43, of Burson, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. at 7950 Savage Way, Burson, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.