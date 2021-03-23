Monday, March 15
Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, 34, of Burson, was arrested at 2 p.m. at Round Table Pizza in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Tuesday, March 16
Shannon Lynn Solar, 45, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. at 389 East St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
John Allen Logg, 48, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at 5379 Old Emigrant Trail, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Wednesday, March 17
Melissa Anne Manning, 37, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at Highway 49 and Demarest Street in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and burglary.
Thomas James McNicholas, 54, of Arnold, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. at Meadowview Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, March 18
Adam Dale Knight, 52, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. at Highway 4 and Highway 49 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Saturday, March 20
Steve Christopher Anderson, 52, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 6 p.m. at 6477 Circle Hill Drive, Burson, and booked on suspicion of stalking.