Monday, March 15

Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, 34, of Burson, was arrested at 2 p.m. at Round Table Pizza in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Tuesday, March 16

Shannon Lynn Solar, 45, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. at 389 East St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.

John Allen Logg, 48, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at 5379 Old Emigrant Trail, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating parole.

Wednesday, March 17

Melissa Anne Manning, 37, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at Highway 49 and Demarest Street in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and burglary.

Thomas James McNicholas, 54, of Arnold, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. at Meadowview Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Thursday, March 18

Adam Dale Knight, 52, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. at Highway 4 and Highway 49 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.

Saturday, March 20

Steve Christopher Anderson, 52, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 6 p.m. at 6477 Circle Hill Drive, Burson, and booked on suspicion of stalking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.