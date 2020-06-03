Tuesday, May 26
Thomas James McNicholas, 54, of Arnold, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. at Forest Route 5N77Y and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and second-degree burglary.
Thursday, May 28
John Manuel Cortez, 44, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. at 3425 Paint Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of keeping a place to sell a controlled substance and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Christopher Sanchez, 44, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. at 3425 Paint Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, making an assault weapon, cultivating marijuana and possessing marijuana for sale.
Larry Edward Vannatta, 45, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. and booked on suspicion of failing to appear following a written promise.
Friday, May 29
William Khalilandrew Ajayi, 24, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at 695 Stanislaus Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
Charles Gartside V. Williams, 38, of Dorrington, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. at 875 Shoshone Drive, Camp Connell, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed.
Saturday, May 30
Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, 33, of Burson, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. at Highways 12 and 26 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Richard Arthur Hilgardner, 39, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. at Main and Jean streets in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of vandalism.
Robert Charles Lucero, 40, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 206 Sequoia Ave., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of causing harm to a elderly or dependent adult resulting in great bodily injury or death and theft of personal property.
Eric Scott Schroeder, 31, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. at 1045 Knief Lane, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Sunday, May 31
Enson Valles, 29, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. at 99 Daphne St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.