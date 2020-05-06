Monday, April 27
Sarah Lianne Rutherford, 27, of Arnold, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. at 1890 Gold Cliff Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
Brad Ernest Burch, 55, of Arnold, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. at Big Trees Market in Arnold and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary and committing a felony while out on bail.
Wednesday, April 29
Ian Gabriel Canastra Christensen, 25, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. at 460 Russel Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment with violence, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Friday, May 1
Matthew Frad, 47, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 5 p.m. at 3538 Antonovich Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 37, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. at Main and California streets in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Mathew Stanley Taele, 29, of Murphys, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.