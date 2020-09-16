Monday, Sept. 7
Gena Weingarten, 41, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 710 Gardner Lane, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of attempted burglary.
Donald David Nicholson, 53, of Burson, was arrested at 12183 Brandy Lane, Burson, and booked on suspicion of cruelty to an elderly or dependent adult possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
James Raymond Love, 59, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. at Heinemann Drive and Dunn Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Shawn Christopher Anderson, 43, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. at 1330 Calaveritas Road Unit #25, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of causing harm or death to an elderly dependent.
John Ernest Butler, 55, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. at 141 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Joyce Morreen Turpin, 40, of Burson, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. at the 10th Green Inn in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Anthony Delbert Fults, 20, of Arnold, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, burglary and vehicle theft.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Michele Elaine Smith, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. at the Sierra Inn in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and cultivating marijuana.
Matthew Dewayne Williams, of Arnold, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. at the Snowshoe Brewery parking lot in Arnold and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
James Corey Hill, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 1 p.m. at the Calaveras River and booked on suspicion of obtaining money, labor or property under false pretences.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Dustin Edward Walker, 34, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.