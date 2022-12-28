Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Dec. 19
Theft
10:29 a.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Higdon Spink Cutoff Road.
Fraud
3:24 p.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. French Gulch Road.
Suspicious circumstances
11:11 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious circumstances; caller seeing things on property and believes people are after him. Arrest made. Pool Station Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Disturbance
4:28 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
5:28 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Salmon Road.
Theft
11:25 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Subject arrested
9:19 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Toyanza Drive.
Burglary
10:58 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Burson Road.
Burglary
4:05 p.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Schlinkman Way.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Burglary
10:14 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Dirt Road.
Burglary
11:04 a.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Battery
6:55 p.m., Vallecito – Battery; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 4.
Friday, Dec. 23
Assault with a deadly weapon
12:59 p.m., San Andreas – Assault with a deadly weapon; female run over by vehicle, suspect arrested after investigation. Report taken. Pope Street.
Battery
7:39 p.m., Wilseyville – Battery; report taken. Lambert Lane.
Cruelty to animals
8:06 p.m., West Point – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Opal Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Burglary
8:09 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Fairway Drive.
Trespassing
8:28 a.m., Angels Camp – Trespassing; lock cut and vehicle on property. Arrest made. Murphys Grade Road.
Burglary
12:41 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Independence Road.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Battery
9:41 a.m., Glencoe – Battery; altercation. Report taken. Blue Ridge Road.
Criminal contempt
8:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; violation of child custody orders. Report taken. Jenny Lind Road.
Disturbance
11:18 p.m., Wallace – Disturbance; altercation with boyfriend. Report taken. Willet Court.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Robert William King, 59, was arrested at 12 p.m. at the 300 block of Oliveira Court in Wallace and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Shawn Austin Chambless, 26, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the probation office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating of probation.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Joseph Robert Leonard, 35, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. at the 4300 block of Chuckwagon Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
Paul Richard Maddox, 58, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. at the 2100 block of Highway 4 in Arnold and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize, arson of an inhabited structure or property, vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage, and first-degree burglary.
Friday, Dec. 23
Sean Tatum, 28, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.