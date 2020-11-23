Monday, Nov. 16

Identity theft

10:56 a.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; report taken. Signal Hill Trail.

Battery

12:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Dunn Road.

Burglary

3:44 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Ridge Road.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Disturbance

5:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Garner Place.

Suspicious circumstances

10:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Gabor Street.

Battery

11:48 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Burglary

8:47 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Burglary

12:17 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Assault

1:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; no report taken. Bartelink Drive.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Burglary

9:19 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; theft from a business. Report taken. Highway 12.

Vandalism

11:11 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Beaver Road.

Burglary

12:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken.

Hartvickson Lane.

Friday, Nov. 20

Battery

12:20 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Snead Road.

Trespassing

12:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Highway 12.

Firearms discharged

9:05 p.m., West Point – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Bald Mountain Road.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Battery

11:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; no report taken. Jenny Lind Road and Kirby Street.

Burglary

3:43 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Vandalism

10:46 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Theft

10:54 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

