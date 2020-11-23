Monday, Nov. 16
Identity theft
10:56 a.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; report taken. Signal Hill Trail.
Battery
12:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Dunn Road.
Burglary
3:44 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Ridge Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Disturbance
5:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Garner Place.
Suspicious circumstances
10:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Gabor Street.
Battery
11:48 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Burglary
8:47 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Burglary
12:17 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Assault
1:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; no report taken. Bartelink Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Burglary
9:19 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; theft from a business. Report taken. Highway 12.
Vandalism
11:11 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Beaver Road.
Burglary
12:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken.
Hartvickson Lane.
Friday, Nov. 20
Battery
12:20 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Snead Road.
Trespassing
12:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Highway 12.
Firearms discharged
9:05 p.m., West Point – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Bald Mountain Road.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Battery
11:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; no report taken. Jenny Lind Road and Kirby Street.
Burglary
3:43 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Vandalism
10:46 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Theft
10:54 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. West St. Charles Street.