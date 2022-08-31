The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to residents and businesses with surveillance camera(s) on their property. The Sheriff’s Office would like to update our database to catalog the surveillance cameras in our community. As crimes occur, deputies and detectives can reach out to residents and/or businesses in the area to see if their system has captured this vital information that may help solve the crime.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.