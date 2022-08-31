The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to residents and businesses with surveillance camera(s) on their property. The Sheriff’s Office would like to update our database to catalog the surveillance cameras in our community. As crimes occur, deputies and detectives can reach out to residents and/or businesses in the area to see if their system has captured this vital information that may help solve the crime.
Video surveillance is one of the best methods for apprehending criminals and convicting suspects who are caught committing a crime. If you are interested in participating in this Community-Sheriff partnership, please register your camera. If you have previously provided this information, you do not need to do it again. You are in our system.
There is no fee to participate in this program. All information will be kept confidential and will only be viewed by CCSO personnel. Participation is completely voluntary.