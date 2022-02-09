Monday, Jan. 31

Subject arrested

8:54 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Fraud

11:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; report taken. Gallius Lane.

Disturbance

5:35 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Highway 4.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Traffic stop

9:34 a.m., Jenny Lind – Traffic stop; arrest made. Milton Road and Main Street.

Subject arrested

9:54 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

3:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Health and safety code violation

2 p.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.

Burglary

3:07 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Foothill Court.

Trespassing

3:24 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; arrest made. Thornicroft Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Battery

12 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Vista Del Lago West.

Littering

11:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Littering; tires and trash being dumped. No report taken. Butler and Heney lanes.

Trespassing

5:33 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Trespassing; no report taken. North Main Street.

Friday, Feb. 4

Theft

8:51 a.m., Wallace – Theft; no report taken. Camanche Parkway South.

Theft

10:45 a.m., Arnold – Theft; chain saw stolen from yard. Report taken. Rancho Paradiso.

Suspicious person

2:04 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 49 and Gold Strike Road.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Cruelty to animals

9 a.m., Arnold – Cruelty to animals; no report taken. Manzanita Drive.

Burglary

1:55 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Summit Level Road.

Burglary

3:39 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Swiss Ranch Road.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Burglary

11:38 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Lily Valley Circle.

Assault with a deadly weapon

3:58 p.m., West Point – Assault with a deadly weapon; arrest made. Valentine Hill Road.

Trespassing

6:36 p.m., West Point – Trespassing; report taken. Valentine Hill Drive.

