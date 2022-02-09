Monday, Jan. 31
Subject arrested
8:54 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Fraud
11:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; report taken. Gallius Lane.
Disturbance
5:35 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Highway 4.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Traffic stop
9:34 a.m., Jenny Lind – Traffic stop; arrest made. Milton Road and Main Street.
Subject arrested
9:54 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Mountain Ranch Road.
Theft
3:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Health and safety code violation
2 p.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.
Burglary
3:07 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Foothill Court.
Trespassing
3:24 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; arrest made. Thornicroft Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Battery
12 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Vista Del Lago West.
Littering
11:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Littering; tires and trash being dumped. No report taken. Butler and Heney lanes.
Trespassing
5:33 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Trespassing; no report taken. North Main Street.
Friday, Feb. 4
Theft
8:51 a.m., Wallace – Theft; no report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Theft
10:45 a.m., Arnold – Theft; chain saw stolen from yard. Report taken. Rancho Paradiso.
Suspicious person
2:04 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 49 and Gold Strike Road.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Cruelty to animals
9 a.m., Arnold – Cruelty to animals; no report taken. Manzanita Drive.
Burglary
1:55 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Summit Level Road.
Burglary
3:39 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Swiss Ranch Road.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Burglary
11:38 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Lily Valley Circle.
Assault with a deadly weapon
3:58 p.m., West Point – Assault with a deadly weapon; arrest made. Valentine Hill Road.
Trespassing
6:36 p.m., West Point – Trespassing; report taken. Valentine Hill Drive.