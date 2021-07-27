Monday, July 19
Marc Allen Holocker, 21, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Tuesday, July 20
Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 37, of San Andreas, was arrested at 3 p.m. at Pari-Mart Gas in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, July 21
David Christopher Blaine Crosiar, 37, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. at 8241 Marlette St., Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Samantha Marie Marley, 27, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. at 82 Daphne St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Robert Allan London, 58, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10 p.m. at Highway 12 and South Camanche Parkway in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Thursday, July 22
John Allen Logg, 48, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. at 5379 Old Emigrant Trail, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Friday, July 23
Sammie Ray Franks, 55, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. at 200 Monte Verda St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Kenneth James Peterson Jr., 31, of Hathaway Pines, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. at White Pines Park in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Roland Ted Retherford, 62, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. at Ponderosa Way in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Robin Wayne Hood, 51, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance, violating probation and possessing a controlled substance for sale.