Wednesday, Nov. 18
Juan Geovanni Zamudioortiz, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. at 1135 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Zanko James Hildebrandt, 49, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 11 a.m. at 8515 Doster Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel, carrying a concealed firearm on person, and purchasing, receiving or possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Richard David Castillo, 41, of Camp Connell, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person and possessing, manufacturing or selling a short-barrel shotgun or rifle.
Melida Doloras Chamblin, 60, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. at 7846 Jenny Lind Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.
Aaron Wayne Smith Jr., 31, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. at Little John Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.