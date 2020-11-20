Monday, Nov. 9
Jose Luis Zavala, 31, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. at the Probation Department in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Robert Douglas Smith, 57, of Arnold, was arrested at 11 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a controlled substance while armed.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Nathan Charles Rowe, 29, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. at Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and burglary.