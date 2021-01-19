Monday, Jan. 11
Christopher Ryan Croy, 25, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. at Copello Apartments in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Amber Elizabeth Vela, 35, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. at 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel and failure to appear.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. at Town Hall in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Wassim Mohammad Azizi, 49, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. at 5093 Lakeshore Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Christopher Jon Ingols, 59, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 9266 Salamander Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.
Casey James Moreland, 40, of Arnold, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. at 1470 Linebaugh Road, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death, vehicle theft and second-degree burglary.
Jeramiah Buck Gilchrist, 43, of Murphys, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. at Highway 4 and Main Street in Douglas Flat and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater causing bodily injury.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Eric Michael Dana, 40, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. at 1003 Stelte Court, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Steven Van Jones Jr, 36, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. at 11370 44 Ranch Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Jan. 15
Travis Lane Woodbury, 32, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. at South Main Street and Highway 4 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Darrell Anthony Hale, 32, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. at 294 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Leslie Adile Mackillop, 54, of Avery, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. at Safari Mobile Home Park in Avery and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.