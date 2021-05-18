Monday, May 10

Suspicious person

12:11 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made on several warrants. West St. Charles Street.

Theft

10:48 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Hillsview Lane.

Disturbance

10:52 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; arrest made. Shady Circle.

Tuesday, May 11

Disturbance

10:49 a.m., Avery – Disturbance; citation issued. Highway 4 and Moran Road.

Traffic stop

2:12 p.m., West Point – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26 and Barney Way.

Battery

9:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive.

Wednesday, May 12

Fraud

4:38 p.m., Angels Camp – Fraud; report taken. Highway 49.

Trespassing

5:51 p.m., Arnold – Trespassing; arrest made. McKenzie Avenue.

Vandalism

7:51 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.

Thursday, May 13

Subject arrested

6:53 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Disturbance

8:32 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; citation issued. Kiva Court.

Burglary

10:22 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; damage to a building during an attempted burglary. Report taken. California Street.

Friday, May 14

Assault

3:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. South Petersburg Road.

Suspicious person

3:58 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made. Whittle Road.

Battery

6:59 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Baldwin Street.

Saturday, May 15

Vandalism

3:43 p.m., Jenny Lind – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Knoll Drive.

Battery

5:19 p.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Linebaugh Road.

Brandishing

6:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Brandishing; arrest made. South Petersburg Road and Oak Knoll Campground.

Sunday, May 16

Assist boater

1:27 p.m., Burson – Assist boater; caller on a boat with a flipped jet ski. Declined medical care but needed help with the jetski. No report taken. Lake Camanche.

Disturbance

3:12 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors over a dock and property damage. No report taken. Lakeshore Drive.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

9:05 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Fricot City Road.

