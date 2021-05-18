Monday, May 10
Suspicious person
12:11 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made on several warrants. West St. Charles Street.
Theft
10:48 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Hillsview Lane.
Disturbance
10:52 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; arrest made. Shady Circle.
Tuesday, May 11
Disturbance
10:49 a.m., Avery – Disturbance; citation issued. Highway 4 and Moran Road.
Traffic stop
2:12 p.m., West Point – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 26 and Barney Way.
Battery
9:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive.
Wednesday, May 12
Fraud
4:38 p.m., Angels Camp – Fraud; report taken. Highway 49.
Trespassing
5:51 p.m., Arnold – Trespassing; arrest made. McKenzie Avenue.
Vandalism
7:51 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.
Thursday, May 13
Subject arrested
6:53 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
8:32 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; citation issued. Kiva Court.
Burglary
10:22 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; damage to a building during an attempted burglary. Report taken. California Street.
Friday, May 14
Assault
3:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. South Petersburg Road.
Suspicious person
3:58 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made. Whittle Road.
Battery
6:59 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Saturday, May 15
Vandalism
3:43 p.m., Jenny Lind – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Knoll Drive.
Battery
5:19 p.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Linebaugh Road.
Brandishing
6:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Brandishing; arrest made. South Petersburg Road and Oak Knoll Campground.
Sunday, May 16
Assist boater
1:27 p.m., Burson – Assist boater; caller on a boat with a flipped jet ski. Declined medical care but needed help with the jetski. No report taken. Lake Camanche.
Disturbance
3:12 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors over a dock and property damage. No report taken. Lakeshore Drive.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
9:05 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Fricot City Road.