Sheriff’s Log

Daily Log

Monday, Feb. 21

Burglary

8:10 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Bergsma Lane.

Vandalism

9:11 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; arrest made. Fricot City Road.

Burglary

2:37 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Smitty Lane.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Trespassing

8:04 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; report taken. Sunset Street.

Battery

12:03 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Old Stage Road.

Theft

1:39 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Cedar Way.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Theft

1:07 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Criminal contempt

2:35 p.m., Wilseyville – Criminal contempt; report taken. Bald Mountain Road.

Disturbance

5:33 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Little John Road.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Criminal contempt

9:25 a.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; restrained party has been making unallowed contact with the reporting party. Report taken. Heinemann Drive.

Battery

3:03 p.m., Wallace – Battery; verbal altercation between family members. No report taken. Wards Avenue.

Suspicious person

4:38 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; reporting party stated that a middle-aged male jumped out at her car and was yelling at others in vehicles as well. Arrest made. Spangler Lane.

Friday, Feb. 25

Fraud

10:49 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; online scam. Report taken. Toyon Circle.

Theft

12:13 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; catalytic converter missing from vehicle. No report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

12:40 p.m., Avery – Theft; shirts missing. Report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Theft

8:37 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Little John Road.

Vandalism

10:18 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Quail Hill Road.

Burglary

12 p.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whittle Road.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Disturbance

9:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; no report taken. Brooks Lane.

Theft

10:11 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; no report taken. Pool Station Road.

Assault

6:27 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; no report taken. Holmquist Lane.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.