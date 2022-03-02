Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Feb. 21
Burglary
8:10 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Bergsma Lane.
Vandalism
9:11 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; arrest made. Fricot City Road.
Burglary
2:37 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Smitty Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Trespassing
8:04 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; report taken. Sunset Street.
Battery
12:03 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Old Stage Road.
Theft
1:39 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Cedar Way.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Theft
1:07 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Criminal contempt
2:35 p.m., Wilseyville – Criminal contempt; report taken. Bald Mountain Road.
Disturbance
5:33 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Little John Road.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Criminal contempt
9:25 a.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; restrained party has been making unallowed contact with the reporting party. Report taken. Heinemann Drive.
Battery
3:03 p.m., Wallace – Battery; verbal altercation between family members. No report taken. Wards Avenue.
Suspicious person
4:38 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; reporting party stated that a middle-aged male jumped out at her car and was yelling at others in vehicles as well. Arrest made. Spangler Lane.
Friday, Feb. 25
Fraud
10:49 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; online scam. Report taken. Toyon Circle.
Theft
12:13 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; catalytic converter missing from vehicle. No report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Theft
12:40 p.m., Avery – Theft; shirts missing. Report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Theft
8:37 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Little John Road.
Vandalism
10:18 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Quail Hill Road.
Burglary
12 p.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whittle Road.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Disturbance
9:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; no report taken. Brooks Lane.
Theft
10:11 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; no report taken. Pool Station Road.
Assault
6:27 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; no report taken. Holmquist Lane.