Monday, April 27
Trespassing
9:28 a.m., Arnold – Trespassing; arrest made. Pine Drive.
Cruelty to animals
9:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; referred to Animal Services. Vista Del Lago Drive.
Vandalism
1:35 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; report taken. West Murray Creek Road.
Tuesday, April 28
Battery
12:44 a.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Meadow Drive.
Traffic stop
1:03 a.m., Arnold – Traffic stop; report taken. Splash Dam Way and Bull Wacker Run.
Theft
8:53 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; cat stolen. No report taken. Rimrock Valley Road.
Wednesday, April 29
Burglary
8:50 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Dot Circle.
Burglary
10:51 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. East Murray Creek Road.
Battery
3:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Jean Street.
Burglary
5:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Thursday, April 30
Burglary
12:07 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; residential burglary. Report taken. Pine Lake Drive.
Burglary
2:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Highway 12.
Criminal contempt
8:45 p.m., Burson – Criminal contempt; restraining order violation. Report taken. Circle Hill Drive.
Friday, May 1
Vandalism
11:14 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Georgeann Drive.
Battery
12:58 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Battery; report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.
Assault
4:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; arrest made. Antonovich Road.
Saturday, May 2
Vandalism
8:53 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. No report taken. Pine Lake Drive.
Theft
2:28 p.m., Murphys – Theft; disc golf baskets missing. No report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.
Vandalism
3:34 p.m., West Point – Vandalism; damage to items in store. Report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.
Sunday, May 3
Theft
7:41 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; mail stolen. Report taken. Dunn Road.
Vandalism
10:29 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Dunbar and Blagen roads.
Disturbance
8:48 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; one subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Report taken.