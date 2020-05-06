Monday, April 27

Trespassing

9:28 a.m., Arnold – Trespassing; arrest made. Pine Drive.

Cruelty to animals

9:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; referred to Animal Services. Vista Del Lago Drive.

Vandalism

1:35 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; report taken. West Murray Creek Road.

Tuesday, April 28

Battery

12:44 a.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Meadow Drive.

Traffic stop

1:03 a.m., Arnold – Traffic stop; report taken. Splash Dam Way and Bull Wacker Run.

Theft

8:53 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; cat stolen. No report taken. Rimrock Valley Road.

Wednesday, April 29

Burglary

8:50 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Dot Circle.

Burglary

10:51 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. East Murray Creek Road.

Battery

3:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Jean Street.

Burglary

5:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Thursday, April 30

Burglary

12:07 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; residential burglary. Report taken. Pine Lake Drive.

Burglary

2:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Highway 12.

Criminal contempt

8:45 p.m., Burson – Criminal contempt; restraining order violation. Report taken. Circle Hill Drive.

Friday, May 1

Vandalism

11:14 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Georgeann Drive.

Battery

12:58 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Battery; report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.

Assault

4:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; arrest made. Antonovich Road.

Saturday, May 2

Vandalism

8:53 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. No report taken. Pine Lake Drive.

Theft

2:28 p.m., Murphys – Theft; disc golf baskets missing. No report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.

Vandalism

3:34 p.m., West Point – Vandalism; damage to items in store. Report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.

Sunday, May 3

Theft

7:41 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; mail stolen. Report taken. Dunn Road.

Vandalism

10:29 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Dunbar and Blagen roads.

Disturbance

8:48 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; one subject cited on out-of-county warrant. Report taken.

