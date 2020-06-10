Monday, June 1
Theft
5:06 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Double Springs Road.
Battery
10:23 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; report taken. North Main Street.
Theft
10:36 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Tuni Court.
Assault with deadly weapon
12:08 p.m., Murphys – Assault with deadly weapon; report taken. Rocky Hill Road.
Tuesday, June 2
Theft
12:48 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mail stolen. Report taken. O Connell Lane.
Assault
3:57 p.m., Burson – Assault; report taken. Circle Hill Drive.
Vandalism
8:26 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; broken window. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Wednesday, June 3
Vandalism
8:45 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; report taken. Lafayette Street.
Subject arrested
12:24 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; out-of-county warrant subject already in custody. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Theft
8:01 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; report taken. Borrego Road.
Assault
8:53 p.m., Campo Seco – Assault; report taken. Samara Hills Drive.
Trespassing
10:33 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; report taken. Lewis Avenue.
Thursday, June 4
Theft
10:27 a.m., Campo Seco – Theft; calves missing. Report taken. Arkansas Ferry Road.
Disturbance
10:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Arrest made. Baldwin Street.
Assault with deadly weapon
11:35 a.m., San Andreas – Assault with deadly weapon; report taken. Russell Road.
Theft
3:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; catalytic converter stolen. Report taken. Highway 12.
Vandalism
10:47 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Vandalism; damage to a residence. South Railroad Flat Road.
Traffic stop
10:49 p.m., Burson – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 12 and Evans Road.
Friday, June 5
Burglary
2:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Burglary
4:02 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Higdon Road.
Identity theft
4:40 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Identity theft; report taken. Buck Lane.
Traffic stop
5:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; one cited on local warrant. California Street.
Suspicious person
9:17 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; arrest made. Meadowview Drive.
Saturday, June 6
Theft
10:52 a.m., Wallace – Theft; valuable piece of artwork missing. Report taken. Oak Ridge Drive.
Trespassing
2:21 p.m., Avery – Trespassing; someone keeps knocking on the door at night. No report taken. Moran Road.
Suspicious person
4:25 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; no report taken. Highway 26.
Sunday, June 7
Battery
8:02 a.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Theft
9:24 a.m., Wilseyville – Theft; report taken. Eganhoff Lane.
Battery
4:27 p.m., Burson – Battery; report taken. Burson Road.
Assault
8:32 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Old Stage Road.