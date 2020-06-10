Monday, June 1

Theft

5:06 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Double Springs Road.

Battery

10:23 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; report taken. North Main Street.

Theft

10:36 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Tuni Court.

Assault with deadly weapon

12:08 p.m., Murphys – Assault with deadly weapon; report taken. Rocky Hill Road.

Tuesday, June 2

Theft

12:48 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mail stolen. Report taken. O Connell Lane.

Assault

3:57 p.m., Burson – Assault; report taken. Circle Hill Drive.

Vandalism

8:26 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; broken window. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Wednesday, June 3

Vandalism

8:45 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; report taken. Lafayette Street.

Subject arrested

12:24 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; out-of-county warrant subject already in custody. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Theft

8:01 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; report taken. Borrego Road.

Assault

8:53 p.m., Campo Seco – Assault; report taken. Samara Hills Drive.

Trespassing

10:33 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; report taken. Lewis Avenue.

Thursday, June 4

Theft

10:27 a.m., Campo Seco – Theft; calves missing. Report taken. Arkansas Ferry Road.

Disturbance

10:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Arrest made. Baldwin Street.

Assault with deadly weapon

11:35 a.m., San Andreas – Assault with deadly weapon; report taken. Russell Road.

Theft

3:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; catalytic converter stolen. Report taken. Highway 12.

Vandalism

10:47 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Vandalism; damage to a residence. South Railroad Flat Road.

Traffic stop

10:49 p.m., Burson – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 12 and Evans Road.

Friday, June 5

Burglary

2:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Burglary

4:02 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Higdon Road.

Identity theft

4:40 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Identity theft; report taken. Buck Lane.

Traffic stop

5:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; one cited on local warrant. California Street.

Suspicious person

9:17 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; arrest made. Meadowview Drive.

Saturday, June 6

Theft

10:52 a.m., Wallace – Theft; valuable piece of artwork missing. Report taken. Oak Ridge Drive.

Trespassing

2:21 p.m., Avery – Trespassing; someone keeps knocking on the door at night. No report taken. Moran Road.

Suspicious person

4:25 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; no report taken. Highway 26.

Sunday, June 7

Battery

8:02 a.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Theft

9:24 a.m., Wilseyville – Theft; report taken. Eganhoff Lane.

Battery

4:27 p.m., Burson – Battery; report taken. Burson Road.

Assault

8:32 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Old Stage Road.

